Women buyers drive surge in premium home investments

Indian women are increasingly emerging as powerful decision-makers in the housing market, with a significant shift toward investing in high-value residential properties, according to the latest Consumer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Group.

The survey shows that 61 per cent of women homebuyers now prefer properties priced above Rs90 lakh, a sharp increase from just 25 per cent in 2019. The trend highlights a growing level of financial independence among women and their rising appetite for premium real estate investments.

A deeper analysis of the survey reveals that 37 per cent of aspiring women homebuyers are targeting homes priced between Rs90 lakh and Rs1.5 crore, while 14 per cent prefer properties in the Rs1.5 crore to Rs2.5 crore range. Another 10 per cent are interested in homes priced above Rs2.5 crore, reflecting the rise of high-net-worth women buyers in India’s housing market.

Industry experts say the trend signals a transformation in how women approach wealth creation and asset ownership. Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman of Anarock Group, said modern Indian women are increasingly favouring real estate as a long-term investment avenue over traditional savings instruments. According to the survey, over 71 per cent of women respondents prefer residential real estate as their primary investment option. In contrast, the stock market has seen a sharp decline in interest, with only 3 per cent of women choosing it now compared to 20 per cent in 2019.

Meanwhile, gold has regained popularity, with 18 per cent of women preferring it as an investment option, up from 8 per cent in 2019. Fixed deposits currently attract 13 per cent of women investors, the survey noted. The findings also indicate a gradual shift in the purpose of home purchases. While a majority of women still buy homes for personal use, investment-driven purchases are rising. The end-use-to-investment ratio among women homebuyers currently stands at 71:29, compared with 77:23 in 2019, suggesting a growing investment mindset. Women homebuyers are also showing a clear preference for larger homes.