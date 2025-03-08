Women investors surge 20% YoY, drive stability in India’s crypto market

Women investors have entered the Indian crypto market at an unprecedented pace and participation surged 20% year-on-year (January 2024 to January 2025), according to Giottus, a leading crypto exchange in the country.

Women now contribute to 15% of the total trading volume, according to Giottus’ latest analysis. Women investors are seen to be favouring long-term investments and stable assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This signifies more than just increased representation—it is also indicative of a balanced, cautious investment approach in a traditionally volatile market.

This surge is driven by increased financial literacy, digital awareness, and the perception of crypto as a viable investment avenue.

Contrary to the perception of crypto as primarily youth-driven, the analysis notes the dominant role of those in the 36-50 age group. This segment contributes 32% of total traders. This demographic, characterised by higher disposable incomes and mature investment outlooks, complements the cautious trading style often adopted by women investors.

Women from smaller cities are also contributing to India’s shifting crypto dynamics. Women from tier-2 and tier-3 cities account for a major chunk of trading volumes.

Giottus anticipates the trend of rising female participation to continue. Increased women’s participation will entail a more stable, strategic, and inclusive crypto investment landscape, the analysis notes.