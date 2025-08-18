Working Towards Corporate Sustainability: EESL and Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Sign MoU to Drive Industrial Energy Efficiency

New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (ABMCPL), the apex management company of the Aditya Birla Group, to promote energy efficiency across the Group’s diverse manufacturing operations. The Aditya Birla Group, with a manufacturing footprint of over 130 facilities and total energy consumption of 17.9 million TOE, is committed to achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO, EESL, and Ms. Deeksha Vats, Chief Sustainability Officer, ABMCPL. Under this collaboration, EESL will support ABG in designing energy saving plans through assessment and diagnostic studies at select plants and project energy saving opportunities at the group level. The studies will be facilitated through the International Institute for Energy Conservation (IIEC) with funding support from the GEF-6 project under UNEP Technical Assistance.

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of industrial energy efficiency and clean energy technologies through technical feasibility studies, pilot projects, and capacity-building initiatives. EESL will also facilitate the implementation of energy efficiency projects in industrial utilities, waste heat recovery systems, and industrial automation solutions across multiple plants on commercial terms. This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of EESL and ABMCPL towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing sustainable industrial practices in India.

The strategic partnership between Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and the Aditya Birla Group marks a pivotal step toward accelerating India’s transition to a greener economy. This collaboration will not only drive innovation in energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices but also open new avenues for large conglomerates across the country to adopt scalable, impactful solutions. By aligning industrial growth with environmental responsibility, this MoU sets a benchmark for how major corporate groups in India can lead the charge toward a low-carbon future.

About EESL

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the administration of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and unlocking the potential of sustainable technologies for large-scale impact.