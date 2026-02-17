World’s First AI Mahashivaratri Produces 5,700+ Telugu Shiva Devotional Songs in 50 Minutes

In a pioneering blend of spirituality and technology, SUPER AI Academy organised what is being described as the world’s first AI Mahashivaratri – Digital Naada Yagna, bringing together more than 500 participants globally to create over 5,700 Telugu Shiva devotional songs within 50 minutes.

The large-scale digital devotional initiative was conducted via a Zoom Webinar platform, where participants simultaneously generated Shiva-themed compositions using ChatGPT Custom GPT for structured lyrical creation and AI-powered music tools for song production. The initiative was positioned not as a commercial event but as a collective spiritual offering dedicated to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

According to organisers, the event was designed as a “Digital Naada Yagna,” symbolising a modern-day devotional sound offering. Participants created songs dedicated to various forms of Mahadev, including Shiva, Rudra, Nataraja, Ardhanarishwara, Lingam manifestations, and high-energy Shiva Tandava renditions. All the songs produced during the initiative were in Telugu, reflecting a strong emphasis on linguistic and cultural devotion.

In total, more than 5,700 devotional songs were generated during the structured 50-minute creation window. Organisers confirmed that the session followed a disciplined format with guided instructions, coordinated timing, and real-time tracking to ensure smooth execution across hundreds of participants.

As part of the continuation of the Digital Naada Yagna, the organisers announced that 108 curated devotional songs selected from the 5,700+ creations will be played in a special three-hour Zoom broadcast from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM IST for SUPER AI Community members. The listening session has been planned as a symbolic sacred offering and collective devotional immersion.

The event was hosted in association with Impact Foundation, under the leadership of District Governor 320H, Gampa Nageshwer Rao, and supported by Gampa Aditya Bharath, Treasurer of Impact International. The SUPER AI Academy core team, including Dasa Akhil, Akshay Kumar, Sumanth, Sridhar Swamy, and Jaya Sree, played a key role in coordinating participant engagement and managing technical execution.

The concept was initiated by Nikeelu Gunda, Founder of SUPER AI Academy, who envisioned the initiative as a demonstration of how artificial intelligence can be used constructively within cultural and spiritual contexts. Speaking about the event, Gunda stated that AI should serve as an empowering tool that amplifies human intention rather than replacing tradition. He emphasised that the objective was to show how technology can coexist with devotion in a responsible and meaningful manner.

The initiative was supported by a dedicated website, AIMahashivaratri.com, which served as the official registration and information portal for participants worldwide.

Gunda also expressed gratitude to all participants, partner organisations, and volunteers who contributed to the successful execution of the initiative. He reiterated his broader mission of empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to use artificial intelligence for education, creativity, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation.

With over 5,700 Telugu devotional songs created in under an hour and 108 sacred selections being broadcast in a dedicated session, AI Mahashivaratri 2026 represents a unique milestone in the intersection of artificial intelligence and collective spiritual expression.

SUPER AI Academy focuses on democratising artificial intelligence education across communities, particularly in vernacular languages. The foundation aims to empower individuals at grassroots levels by enabling access to intelligent technologies in regional languages, ensuring that AI literacy and creative empowerment are not limited to English-speaking or urban populations. Through structured training programs and community initiatives, SUPER AI Academy seeks to build an inclusive ecosystem where technology becomes a tool for cultural preservation, entrepreneurship, and social transformation.