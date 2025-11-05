WYZARD.AI Raises $500k In Angel Round To Power Signal-to-revenue Ai For Global Gtm Teams

Gurugram: Wyzard.ai, the Signal-to-Revenue AI platform transforming how B2B teams convert intent into revenue, today announced that it has raised $500K in angel round backed by leading industry executives and tech veterans.

The round saw participation from Tim Davis (Chief of Product and Marketing at OLX Group), Ambarish Kenghe (Group CEO of Angel One), Bhuvan Gupta (Co-founder of OfBusiness and Oxyzo), Rajul Jain (Co-founder & CEO of Increff), Manav Kamboj (CTO at PropertyGuru), Andrew Garrihy (Former CMO at Samsung, Vodafone, Qualcomm, Huawei, DiDi), Puja Kapoor (Head of Human Potential, Hero FinCorp) other distinguished angels and advisors.

This marks the company's first external investment following a bootstrapped journey.

Founded in 2024 by Rahul Jain, Megha Ohri, Abhishek Tomar, and Jayesh Nair all of whom previously built products and platforms at OLX, OYO, Myntra, and other scaling technology organizations.Wyzard.ai is redefining GTM engineering for the AI era through its Human-in-the-Loop architecture. The platform unifies live buyer signals across the GTM stack and orchestrates AI-led, human-supervised engagement across chat, email, LinkedIn, and voice, enabling businesses to act on buyer intent in real time.

Having observed that real-time engagement based on user behavior is standard practice in B2C but remains surprisingly uncommon in B2B, where buyer engagement is largely reactive and manual, the founding team came together to build a system that treats every signal as a revenue opportunity.

Commenting on the funding, Rahul Jain, Co-founder & CEO of Wyzard.ai, said: “This funding is more than an investment. It's a strong vote of confidence in our mission to help global GTM teams turn signals into revenue, faster and smarter than ever before."

Tim Davis, Chief of Product and Marketing of OLX Group and one of Wyzard.ai's early backers, says, “One of the biggest inefficiencies in B2B is how fast-moving buyer interest is lost in slow or fragmented follow-up. Wyzard’s Signal-to-Revenue AI, with its balance of autonomy and human oversight, has the potential to become the GTM brain modern companies need.”

Andrew Garrihy, Former CMO at Samsung, Vodafone, Qualcomm, Huawei, and DiDi, added: "Today’s buyers expect the same instant, contextual engagement in B2B that they experience in B2C. Wyzard.ai makes that possible. It bridges the gap between buyer intent and brand response, giving marketing teams the ability to act in the exact moment that matters.”

The funding will be primarily used to fuel product development, partnerships with complementary GTM platforms, expansion of engineering and customer success teams, and scaling go-to-market efforts in the US and EMEA markets.