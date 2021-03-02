y equity indices advanced for a second session; Sensex rose 447.05 points & Nifty 50 crossed 14,900 points

Key equity indices advanced for a second session and closed near the day's high with strong gains on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The BSE Sensex regained the 50,000 mark while the NSE Nifty reclaimed 14,900 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 50,296.89. The Nifty 50 gained 157.55 points or 1.07 per cent to finish at 14,919.10. The Nifty Bank closed 123.70 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 35,419.70.

The broader market at BSE also gained outperforming the Sensex. The Mid-Cap index ended 1.50 per cent up while the Small-Cap index appreciated 1.6 per cent.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,860 shares rose and 1,148 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 43 shares advanced and 7 shares declined. The top five shares that advanced on the Nifty 50 index were Tata Motors (up 5.16 per cent), M&M (up 4.58 per cent), Wipro (up 4.46 per cent), Adani Ports (up 4.09 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (up 3.91 per cent). The top five losers were ONGC (down 2.61 per cent), HDFC (down 1.19 per cent), Dr Reddy's (down 1.01 per cent), Power Grid (down 0.64 per cent) and Coal India (down 0.55 per cent).

COVID-19 update

Total covid-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 11,44,41,348 with 25,38,681 deaths. India reported 1,68,358 active cases of Covid-19 infection and 1,57,248 deaths while 1,07,98,921 patients have been discharged, data showed.

GST Revenue collection

Gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 came at Rs 1,13,143 crore of which CGST was at Rs 21,092 crore, SGST at Rs 27,273 crore, IGST at Rs 55,253 crore (including Rs 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess at Rs 9,525 crore (including Rs 660 crore collected on import of goods). The GST revenues crossed Rs 1 lakh for the fifth time in a row and crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore third time in a row post-pandemic despite this being revenue collection of the month of February.

The GST revenues for February are 7 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 15 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions are 5 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

US Manufacturing Activity

US manufacturing activity increased to a three-year high in February amid a surge in new orders. The ISM said its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 60.8 last month from 58.7 in January. That was the highest level since February 2018.