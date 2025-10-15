Live
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates First Agro-Processing Center in Koppal
- Shiv Sena extends support to BC bandh on Oct 18
- Varanasi: Diwali sales surge as GST cuts drive record vehicle purchases
- BRS extends support to BC groups' Telangana bandh
- Bangladesh: Teachers continue protest, block Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka
- HDB Financial Services Q2 profit slips 1.5 pc to Rs 581 crore
- Chess launches new World Championship, approved by FIDE, to crown combined winner in Fast Classic, Rapid, Blitz
- Chhattisgarh: PMAY makes ‘dream of home come true’ in Mohla, other districts
- Zubeen Garg death case: Violent protests erupt near Baksa jail, prohibitory order clamped
- With PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, resident of Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon gets relief from monthly electricity bill
Yamaha Announces Special Diwali Festive Offers for its customers in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
Exclusive insurance benefits on the entire two-wheeler range & cashback offers on RayZR 125 Fi hybrid scooter
As Telangana & Andhra Pradesh glows with the festivities of Diwali, India Yamaha Motor brings special offers for customers in the region. Marking this joyous occasion, Yamaha presents exclusive deals with GST benefits, insurance offers, and cashback across its popular motorcycles and scooters — making it the perfect time to add more sparkle to your celebrations with a new Yamaha.
Yamaha’s Diwali Special Offers:
· R15 V4: GST benefit of up to Rs. 15,734 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,560
· MT-15: GST benefit of up to Rs. 14,964 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,560
· FZ-S Fi Hybrid: GST benefit of up to Rs. 12,031 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,501
· Fascino 125 Hybrid: GST benefit of up to Rs. 8,509 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 5,401
· RayZR 125 Fi: GST benefit of up to Rs. 7,759 & benefits up to Rs. 3,799
Celebrate Diwali with Yamaha’s premium range of motorcycles and scooters, designed to add excitement and performance to every ride. Visit your nearest Yamaha dealership and avail these festive offers.