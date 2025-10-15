Yamaha Announces Special Diwali Festive Offers for its customers in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

Exclusive insurance benefits on the entire two-wheeler range & cashback offers on RayZR 125 Fi hybrid scooter

As Telangana & Andhra Pradesh glows with the festivities of Diwali, India Yamaha Motor brings special offers for customers in the region. Marking this joyous occasion, Yamaha presents exclusive deals with GST benefits, insurance offers, and cashback across its popular motorcycles and scooters — making it the perfect time to add more sparkle to your celebrations with a new Yamaha.

Yamaha’s Diwali Special Offers:

· R15 V4: GST benefit of up to Rs. 15,734 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,560

· MT-15: GST benefit of up to Rs. 14,964 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,560

· FZ-S Fi Hybrid: GST benefit of up to Rs. 12,031 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,501

· Fascino 125 Hybrid: GST benefit of up to Rs. 8,509 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 5,401

· RayZR 125 Fi: GST benefit of up to Rs. 7,759 & benefits up to Rs. 3,799

Celebrate Diwali with Yamaha’s premium range of motorcycles and scooters, designed to add excitement and performance to every ride. Visit your nearest Yamaha dealership and avail these festive offers.