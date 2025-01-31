Yamaha Revises R3 & MT-03 Prices to Meet Growing Customer Demand; Celebrates 1 decade of R3 Globally

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., in line with its customer-centric approach and to cater to the growing demand for premium motorcycles, has announced a price reduction of up to INR 1.10 lakh on its flagship models – the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 effective from 1st February 2025. These models, known for their superior performance and Yamaha’s signature racing DNA, are now available at unbeatable prices. As Yamaha celebrates a decade of the R3 legacy globally, this price revision reinforces the brand’s commitment to its customers and the premium motorcycle segment.

The Yamaha R3 is now priced at INR 3,59,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in Icon Blue and Yamaha Black colour options. Meanwhile, the MT-03, with its bold design and street performance, is priced at INR 3,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes in Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black colour options.

Over the last 10 years, the Yamaha R3 has built a cult following among riding enthusiasts globally for its track-oriented precision, exhilarating performance, and timeless design. With its lightweight diamond frame, aerodynamic design inspired by Yamaha’s iconic YZR-M1, and a powerful 321cc engine the R3 offers a thrilling riding experience. The 50/50 weight distribution, sporty riding posture, and advanced braking system make it the perfect companion for both track and road enthusiasts.

The Yamaha MT-03, a hyper-naked streetfighter, stands out with its aggressive styling and torque-focused performance. Designed for agility and everyday usability, it features an upright riding position, twin-eye LED headlights, and mass-forward bodywork that highlights its bold character. The MT-03 is powered by the same 321cc engine as the R3, ensuring thrilling acceleration and smooth performance, while its compact design and mono-cross rear suspension offer unmatched manoeuvrability in city traffic.

With this change in pricing, Yamaha reaffirms its commitment to offering accessible premium motorcycles that deliver on performance, design, and innovation. This strategic move is expected to further strengthen Yamaha’s foothold in the premium motorcycle segment in India and attract a wider audience of riding enthusiasts.