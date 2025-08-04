Live
yundai CRETA Continues its Dominance Becomes the Highest Selling Passenger Vehicle across all segments in the country from January – July 2025
1 17 458 units of Hyundai CRETA sold in the first seven months of 2025, with a year-on-year growth of 8% over the same period last year
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is proud to announce that the Undisputed, Ultimate SUV, Hyundai CRETA has emerged as the highest-selling model in the country from January to July 2025 (across all segments). With a remarkable 1,17,458 units sold during this period with a year-on-year growth of 8% (vs Jan-Jul 2024), Hyundai CRETA continues to dominate the Indian automotive landscape, solidifying its reputation as a top choice among customers.
Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we celebrate a decade of the Hyundai CRETA, we are truly humbled by the unwavering love and trust of our customers. Becoming India’s best-selling car across all segments in the January – July 2025 period is not just a sales milestone, it reflects the emotional connect CRETA has built over the years. As we move ahead, our commitment remains steadfast to continuously raising the bar as well as customer experience.”
Marking its 10th anniversary, the Hyundai CRETA has grown to become synonymous with power, style and aspiration. Despite intensifying competition in the mid-size SUV segment, CRETA continues to set benchmarks, retaining its position as the most preferred SUV in India.
Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.