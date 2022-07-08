Zydus has launches generic version of Sitagliptin for the management of Type 2 diabetes

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. today launched the molecule Sitagliptin in India under the brand names Sitaglyn and Siglyn to address Type 2 diabetes in India.

Sitaglyn and Siglyn will add to a comprehensive solution for the management of Type 2 diabetes by providing access to quality care to the patients at an affordable cost, approximately 60 per cent lesser than the originator.

Sitaglyn and Siglyn offer an oral solution to the patients providing ease of convenience and better compliance. Sitagliptin is the gold standard in the Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitor (DPP4i) category with over 62 per cent market share in the global market.

The drug provides best-in-class achievement of Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) goals with a proven safety profile. With more than 77 million active patients, India is the diabetes capital of the world after China. As per the data, 67 per cent of these patients are unable to achieve their HbA1c goal.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. said "The addition of Sitaglyn and Siglyn to our diabetes portfolio will give patients access to a world-class oral therapy to help people manage their diabetes better by making it more affordable.

Our high-quality product will expand the reach of the molecule to patients in India, supported by our wide distribution network. The drug will help patients achieve their HbA1C goals reducing the disease burden and providing better patient care and quality of life."

India's oral anti-diabetic market is worth Rs 125 billion, of which DPP4i class of anti-diabetics has a share of more than Rs. 40 billion. Zydus is amongst the fastest growing players in the diabetes space and has several leading brands to address diabetes including Lipaglyn, Dapaglyn, Vinglyn and Tenglyn.

With the launch of these brands, Zydus expands its diabetes management offerings for patients and strengthens its presence in the anti-diabetic market.