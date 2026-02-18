Zydus launches PEPAIR, a first in India, affordable, drug-free, handheld device for better respiratory health

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as “Zydus”), an innovation-led life-sciences company with an international presence, launches PEPAIR, India’s first affordable Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) device featuring a 3-resistance system designed to help clear congestion and support effective mucous clearance and improve breathing in patients with COPD, Asthma, and Bronchiectasis. PEPAIR is an innovative, drug-free, handheld device with patented design. More than 90 lakh patients suffer from these chronic respiratory conditions in India. Chronic mucous hypersecretion is a common problem amongst these patients that requires an airway clearance solution for everyday care. PEPAIR is being launched in agreement with AeroDel Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd, an Indian medical device company focused on simplifying inhalation through drug-delivery, pulmonary rehabilitation. In a patient-centric approach, Zydus offers PEPAIRTM at an affordable cost of Rs. 990 per unit.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said, “At Zydus, patient-centric innovation is about advancing healthcare in ways that make everyday care more accessible for patients. With PEPAIR™, India’s first affordable OPEP device, we are introducing a drug-free, handheld solution designed to support better breathing for patients with COPD, asthma and bronchiectasis. We look forward to expanding our efforts in advancing respiratory health through this launch”

OPEP, a therapy using a handheld, translucent device that creates pressure and vibrations during exhalation to loosen mucous, open airways, and promote clearance. PEPAIR contributes to clearing up impaired mucociliary pathways, removing airway obstruction, reducing cough and delivering optimal therapeutic response. OPEP-based airway clearance is recommended in established clinical guidance but in practice, limited affordability has restricted access for a large proportion of patients; an access gap PEPAIRTM aims to address.

Respiratory diseases are rising sharply in India due to a combination of extreme and persistent air pollution, climate‑driven changes in allergens and ozone, rapid urbanisation, and delayed diagnosis of chronic lung conditions.