Class 10 Boy In Chennai Dies After His Bike Lost Balance And Hits Median

On Monday night, a Class 10 student operating a high-end motorcycle was killed after he lost control and collided with a median near Vandalur. S Saran (16), of Vandalur's Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street, was the victim.

One of his friends had recently bought a new bike, according to a senior police officer. Saran wanted to go for a drive in the car. On the Vandalur–Walajabad Road, he sped up on the borrowed bike. He lost control because of the rapid speed.

The police official further stated that he was killed instantly when the car hit an iron-barricaded median. He was given a case number by Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police, who also had his remains taken to a hospital for an autopsy. The owner of the vehicle is the subject of a police report.

Meanwhile, in India, traffic accidents are a major cause of annual fatalities, injuries, and property damage. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 report, there were 155,622 fatalities, which is the highest number since 2014, and 69,240 of the deaths were related to two-wheelers.