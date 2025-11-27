120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Reaches ₹14 Crore in Six Days
120 Bahadur collected ₹1 crore on Day 6, taking its total six-day India net collection to ₹14 crore. Check the full day-wise box office report here.
120 Bahadur is not doing well.
The movie has earned ₹14 crore in six days.
Day 6 Collection
On Day 6, the film made ₹1 crore.
This is an early estimate.
6-Day Collection
Day 1: ₹2.25 crore
Day 2: ₹3.85 crore
Day 3: ₹4 crore
Day 4: ₹1.40 crore
Day 5: ₹1.50 crore
Day 6: ₹1 crore
Total: ₹14 crore
About the Film
The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.
It is produced by Trigger Happy, Excel Entertainment, and Ikigai Motion Pictures.
The cast includes Farhan Akhtar, Raashi Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach.