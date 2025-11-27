  1. Home
120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Reaches ₹14 Crore in Six Days

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 1:00 PM IST
120 Bahadur collected ₹1 crore on Day 6, taking its total six-day India net collection to ₹14 crore. Check the full day-wise box office report here.

120 Bahadur is not doing well.

The movie has earned ₹14 crore in six days.

Day 6 Collection

On Day 6, the film made ₹1 crore.

This is an early estimate.

6-Day Collection

Day 1: ₹2.25 crore

Day 2: ₹3.85 crore

Day 3: ₹4 crore

Day 4: ₹1.40 crore

Day 5: ₹1.50 crore

Day 6: ₹1 crore

Total: ₹14 crore

About the Film

The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

It is produced by Trigger Happy, Excel Entertainment, and Ikigai Motion Pictures.

The cast includes Farhan Akhtar, Raashi Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach.

