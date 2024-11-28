2025 Bollywood Movie Release Dates: Shahid Kapoor’s Deva in January to Alia Bhatt’s Alpha in December

As 2024 ends, Bollywood is already preparing for a thrilling year. Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, and other big-name actors will be the main attractions of 2025's high-profile releases. Plenty of entertainment will be this year, including comedy, touching dramas, and action-packed thrillers. A comprehensive list of the top Bollywood films released in 2025 can be found here.

January 2025: Fresh Hits for the New Year!

With two significant releases within a week of one another, the year gets off to a great start.

January 24, 2025: Sky Force (Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya)

In an attempt to break his run at the box office with an exciting, action-packed performance, Akshay Kumar is prepared to lift off with Sky Force.

January 31, 2025: Deva (Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde)

The highly anticipated action drama Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, will now be released a week after Sky Force. At the box office, these two pictures are likely to compete fiercely.

February 2025: Valentine's Day Love & Action

In February, a much-anticipated movie will be released, coinciding with the romantic season.

February 14, 2025: Chhava (Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna)

With its captivating historical plot, Vicky Kaushal's Chhava is the ideal release for the romantic season and takes center stage on Valentine's Day.

March 2025: Star-Powered Month With Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the forefront, March will see two massive movies.

Sikandar (Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan) – Eid Al-Fitr 2025

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is anticipated to be a spectacular Eid movie that combines drama and action on the big screen.

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the biopic of C Sankaran Nair, released March 14, 2025

This motivational biographical drama on the famous lawyer C Sankaran Nair stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

April 2025: Intriguing Partnerships

With Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spearheading an intriguing partnership, April marks the reunion of Bollywood classics.

Tulsi Kumari, Sunny Sanskari Ki, April 18, 2025

For the first time since Bawaal, Janhvi and Varun will be reunited in this light-hearted drama, which has fans thrilled.

May 2025: Expensive Sequels

Ajay Devgn guarantees a successful summer by securing a release date for his sequel.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De 2 (May 2, 2025)

Ajay Devgn's return to the big screen in the much-awaited De De Pyaar De sequel promises more comedy and family drama.

Laughter Galore June 2025: Akshay Kumar and his crew are more ready to entertain audiences.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, and others in Housefull 5 – June 6, 2025

A riot of laughter and star-studded lunacy is what the fifth chapter of the Housefull franchise promises to be.

August 2025: Drama Meets Action

Two high-stakes films—one an action-packed extravaganza and the other a compelling drama—will meet in an exciting way in August.

August 14, 2025: War 2 (Kiara Advani, Rithik Roshan)

Hrithik Roshan will return in a massive action role in the War sequel with the goal of captivating fans once more.

The Delhi Files, August 15, 2025 (Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty)

The much-awaited sequel to Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files will delve into delicate subjects while featuring compelling performances from an all-star cast.

September 2025: The Return of Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's high-octane action movie is coming out in September.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 release date is September 5, 2025.

The fourth edition of the Baaghi franchise promises more action and intensity, with Tiger Shroff playing his best role.

Family Fun & Romance in October 2025

In addition to romance, October will be a month full of family-friendly activities.

On October 2, 2025, Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde starred in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

This enjoyable romantic comedy, which is sure to resonate with fans, marks Varun Dhawan's reunion with filmmaker David Dhawan.

Thama (Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana) - Diwali 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana will debut in the Maddock Supernatural Universe with this romantic and mysterious supernatural love tale.

December 2025: A Magnificent Conclusion

The year comes to a spectacular close with Alia Bhatt at the forefront of a ground-breaking female-led spy movie.

December 25, 2025: Alpha (Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh)

Alpha, YRF's first female-led spy thriller, stars Alia Bhatt. Spectators may anticipate intense action, tension, and an exciting performance from the actress.

More is on the way!

There will likely be more announcements for interesting new releases as 2025 draws near. Bollywood lovers have a lot to anticipate, including well-known actors, newcomers, and captivating tales.