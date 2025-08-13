4 Reasons Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ Is Best Enjoyed in Cinemas

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie is one of the most awaited films this year. The pan-Indian action film, to release in theaters across the world on August 14, 2025, features a mass-rasika’s treat. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj The film blends thrilling action sequences, with sincere liar and immersing musical rudiments.

Rajinikanth in vintage form

The most-awaited part of ‘Coolie Movie’ is Rajinikanth coming to meet the fans in his old style. From the intimidating walk to dialogue delivery to swag—all of these remind you of the Rajini of the 80s-90s. It has been reported that Rajinikanth’s character in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial will be similar to his character in the Coolie Review of the same name released in 1983.

Lokesh Kanagaraj promises the film will be filled with interesting and changeable rudiments

The director is known for sneaking surprise elements in his films that leave the audience awe-struck. In a promotional interview, the director said there are a lot of surprises and several unplanned elements. The action sequences, the mass moments, and the style of narration—all will have scenes that will make the audience sit up and clap in the theaters.

A star on star cast that you can’t afford to miss

The cast also features famed names similar as Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, alongside megastar Rajinikanth. These stars, who are known for their distinctive performances, will attract cult from all addict groups to the theaters to elevate the story. It is also being said that every character will have its strength.

Anirudh Ravichander’s music is set to deliver a stimulating experience.

Famed musician Anirudh Ravichander has drafted the soundtrack for the important-awaited Rajini – Lokesh collaboration. As the previously released songs have become favorites with fans, the BGM will also be the film’s greatest strength. When Anirudh’s music is combined with the action sequences, you get the double advantage of action plus shock.