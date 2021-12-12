6 out of 10 Amazon Prime Video movies bag top slots

Chennai/ Mumbai: Following a year of incredible stories and superlative performances, Amazon Prime Video has 6 of its movies and 3 of its originals secure a place in IMDB's list of Top 10 Indian Films and Web Series of 2021 respectively. While the riveting courtroom drama, Jai Bhim has emerged as the top Indian film of the year, Shershaah, Master and Sardar Udham occupy the second, fourth and fifth spots in the list; Karnan and Drishyam 2 also feature in the IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021* list. Meanwhile, much love Amazon Originals The Family Man, The Last Hour and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 take the third, fourth and tenth spot in the IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021^ list.

IMDb (www.imdb.com) is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. The list is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year.

This year's film ranking is remarkable not just for featuring direct-to-service (DTS) films, a concept championed by Prime Video, but also for having local language films rank high. Jai Bhim (Tamil), Master (Tamil), Karnan (Tamil) and Amazon Original Movie Drishyam 2 (Malayalam), transcended the barriers of language and geography to find love and appreciation from viewers worldwide. Similarly, Amazon Original Movies Shershaah (Hindi) and Sardar Udham (Hindi) opened to a remarkable response world over, going on to become two of the most successful Hindi films on Prime Video.

"At Prime Video, we are focused on bringing great stories to our customers in India & around the world," said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India. "With viewership from 99% of India's pin codes, and world premieres of local content in 240+ countries and territories worldwide, we know that great content transcends linguistic or geographical boundaries. So many of our movies and series, this year, have won the love and appreciation of our customers and this is reflected in the IMDb's top 10 films and web series lists for 2021. We are super encouraged by this and are proud to be home to so many of the top stories and storytellers."

With an exhaustive content catalogue spanning genres and languages, Prime Video has disrupted the digital ecosystem in 2021 with powerful and differentiated narratives that have enthralled audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories.