‘8 Vasanthalu’ First Single Released

The most successful pan-India production house, Mythri Movie Makers, is not only producing high-budget entertainers with big stars but also making content-rich movies. After winning international awards, receiving critical acclaim, and making his directorial debut with 'Manu,' Phanindra Narsetti is now directing the concept-based movie '8 Vasanthalu.' MAD fame Ananthika Sunilkumar is the heroine of this movie and will be seen in the role of Shuddhi Ayodhya. The first-look poster, glimpses, and teaser of this movie have already created a good impression.

The makers are kick-starting the music promotions. The first single from the movie, 'Andama Andama,' was released on March 3rd. Star composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the blockbuster tune for this song. Written by Vanamali, the song has been sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Malhar. The song announcement poster beautifully showcases the chemistry between the lead pair.

'8 Vasanthalu,' produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, is shaping up to be a heart-warming movie. The film has Arvind Moole as the production designer, Shashank Mali as the editor, and Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli as the executive producer. The makers will soon announce the release date.