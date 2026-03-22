A Diyas Vocals “Arere Arere” melody music video Song Released

Hyderabad, March 2026 : A Diyas Vocals “Arere Arere ” the music video, was launched at Prasad Film Labs, Hyderabad. The song was officially released by film directors V. N. Aditya and Actor Akash Puri along with actors Shivaji Raja, Sameer, Sagar, Madhuri, Shiva Reddy and music director Raghu Kunche along with Actress and play back singer Diya .The launch was attended by many film fraternity, making it a glittering occasion.

The song “Arere Arere ” is both sung and performed by actress and playback singer Diya. Speaking at the Launch, Diya shared that, The Butterfly theme symbolizing love and freedom. Arere Arere is not just a song, but a journey where the heart learns to fly. It represents a girl's freedom to celebrate her love, imagination, and happiness. She's in love, lost in her thoughts, and surrounded by beautiful colors. The song's lyrics capture her joy, giving her the freedom to express her emotions.

This is my first video album and expressed gratitude for the encouragement she received from directors and actors. She added that their support has inspired her to take up more video albums in the future, She added.

Speaking to media V. N. Aditya and Actor Akash Puri, said that, Like a butterfly finding its sky, love in Arere Arere unfolds with effortless freedom. Every heartbeat turns into a melody, where emotions take flight beyond words. It captures the magic of a soul discovering its other half, light and unrestrained. With melody and Classic. They congratulated the team of Arere Arere. The video song has been released on the YouTube channel “Butterfly Musik

Director Kranthi Varma, Lyrics writer Kranthi Varma, Music Director Saravana Vasudevan, Dop Chandu Aj, Editor RM Viswanadh kuchanapally, Producer Nuthan chekuri were also present