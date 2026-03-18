‘AA23’ buzz peaks: Allu Arjun–Lokesh film lands big music deal

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is riding a wave of excitement with his upcoming projects, particularly his collaboration with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, tentatively titled AA23, has already created a massive buzz since the release of its announcement teaser.

The teaser’s theme music has gone viral across social media platforms, inspiring over 1.5 million reels and shorts, further amplifying anticipation among fans. Adding to the growing hype, leading music label T-Series has acquired the film’s audio rights for a significant price. The company officially confirmed the deal by releasing the theme video on its YouTube channel.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the project is expected to go on floors soon. The makers are yet to reveal complete details about the cast and crew, keeping fans eagerly waiting for further announcements.

Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose involvement has further heightened expectations, given his track record of delivering chart-topping albums.

With a powerful combination of Allu Arjun’s star power, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial vision, and Anirudh’s music, AA23 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in the coming years.