Aadi Saikumar’s divine mystery thriller titled‘Aadi Rudrra’

Aadi Saikumar's upcoming big-budget mystery thriller has been named as 'Aadi Rudrra' with the film's makers releasing an intriguing title poster and motion video on Dussehra. The movie promises to deliver a blend of spirituality, supernatural forces, and suspense.

Reportedly, the project has been produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa under Trishul Entertainments and is written and directed by Navarrasan. The poster highlights Aadi wielding a trident with Goddess Durga's image towering in the background while crowds bearing flaming torches circle around a ritual ground.

Set in 1960s-1990s, Aadi Rudrra's film wants to create a unique period atmosphere while also delving into themes of faith, divinity, and supernatural forces. Motion video's background music, composed by B. AjaneeshLoknath, heightens its spiritual and suspenseful feel, while cinematography is handled by AJ Shetty.

They intend to start the shoot in January and have more details about the film's star cast and schedule in the coming days. It is expected to be a noteworthy addition to Aadi Saikumar's career.

Aadi Rudrra is set to hit the pan-Indian theatre in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages targeting a diverse audience.-P Ravi Teja