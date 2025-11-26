Aamir Khan Invites Fans to Cinemas for Rangeela 4K Re-Release, Recalls Iconic Role as Munna

Aamir Khan has shared a heartfelt message ahead of the grand 4K re-release of Rangeela, inviting audiences in India and across the world to revisit the timeless classic when it returns to cinemas on November 28. In a special video message, the actor reflected on his journey with the film, which continues to hold a special place in his heart even three decades after its original release.

Aamir spoke warmly about playing Munna, one of the most beloved characters of his career, and recalled the joy, energy, and innocence the role brought into his life. He also celebrated A. R. Rahman's trailblazing soundtrack, calling it a cultural turning point that transformed the sound of Hindi cinema in the 1990s.

He further praised co-stars Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff for their memorable performances and credited director Ram Gopal Varma for crafting a film whose freshness and emotional appeal continue to resonate with audiences today.

In an emotional moment, Aamir paid tribute to Rajesh Joshi, who played Pakya in Rangeela and later worked with him again in Sarfarosh. Aamir shared that Joshi's untimely death in a tragic accident robbed the industry of a remarkable talent whose work remains unforgettable.

Aamir ended his message with a warm appeal, urging families to return to theaters and enjoy the film in its enhanced form. He said, "Rangeela is one of my favourite films. The songs became such big hits, and playing Munna was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. Ram Gopal Varma made a fantastic film that still feels fresh even today. I really feel audiences should go to the cinema and watch it again."

As part of the 4K re-release, Sushilkumar Agrawal of Ultra Media expressed his excitement, describing the restoration as a passion project. "Rangeela shaped an entire generation of cinema lovers, and bringing it back in a 4K restored version allows both loyal fans and today's audiences to enjoy it the way it deserves, on the big screen. We are honored to celebrate its 30-year legacy under the Ultra Rewind initiative," he said.

Returning to theaters on November 28, 2025, Rangeela marks its 30th anniversary with restored visuals and immersive sound. The re-release promises to recreate the film's original magic for longtime admirers while introducing its charm to a whole new generation.