Aamir Khan says veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is still in ICU but his health is improving

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an update on the health of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, revealing that the 90-year-old remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital but is steadily improving, according to media reports.

Aamir, who visited Salim’s family at the hospital this week, said he could not meet the veteran writer in person because he is under ICU care, but spent time with his family and offered support. The actor added that Salim’s daughter, Alvira Agnihotri, has been informing him daily that her father’s health is getting better. Aamir said everyone is praying for Salim’s speedy recovery and return home.

Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and underwent a brief medical procedure. His condition had earlier prompted visits from industry colleagues, including Sanjay Dutt and others. While the family has kept details private, friends and Bollywood personalities have been offering reassurance that his health remains stable under close medical supervision.