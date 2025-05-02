Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to Launch 10 New Child Actors: A Spiritual Successor to ‘Taare Zameen Par’

Nearly two decades after Taare Zameen Par moved hearts across the world, Aamir Khan is all set to bring audiences another emotionally resonant story with Sitaare Zameen Par — a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic.

This time, Aamir Khan shifts focus from one extraordinary child to ten new young talents, handpicked for their freshness, authenticity, and emotional range. Much like how Taare Zameen Par introduced the unforgettable Darsheel Safary, Sitaare Zameen Par promises to spotlight the dreams, challenges, and inner worlds of a new generation.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. The actor also stars in the film alongside Darsheel Safary, now playing a matured, pivotal role, and Genelia Deshmukh.

A Journey of Healing, Empathy & Rediscovery

Sitaare Zameen Par follows the emotional arc of a man who embarks on a transformative journey as he connects with a group of children who see the world through a different lens. Their perspective challenges him to confront his own limitations, prejudices, and sense of purpose.

The story blends empathy, inspiration, and self-growth, echoing the soulful tone that made Taare Zameen Par a timeless gem.

Trailer Release Postponed in Solidarity

While audiences eagerly await the film’s trailer, the release has been respectfully postponed in light of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The makers shared that this gesture was a tribute to the victims and their families.

What to Expect

With a powerful storyline, a focus on inclusivity and diversity, and a cast of new young performers, Sitaare Zameen Par is set to continue Aamir Khan’s legacy of meaningful cinema — one that entertains, enlightens, and moves audiences of all ages.