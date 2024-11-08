Live
- ‘Jitender Reddy’ review: A courageous biopic
- ‘Jathara’ movie review: A rural revenge saga wrapped in tradition
- PM Modi’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ poised to get another booster
- Social media doing harm to youngsters, calling time on it: Australian PM Albanese
- Gut microbiome changes may signal onset of rheumatoid arthritis
- Caste census, a historic benchmark in country: MLA Prakash
- Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath’s ‘Miss You’ Set for November 29 Release
- Cops return kidnapped woman within 24 hours
- IT Min lays foundation stone for Co-operative Central Bank building
- Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumors: Family Denies Affair with Nimrat Kaur
Just In
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumors: Family Denies Affair with Nimrat Kaur
Rumors of a divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been circulating, fueled by speculation about his relationship with Nimrat Kaur.
Recent rumors suggest that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may be getting a divorce.
However, neither the Bachchan family nor the Rai family have confirmed these reports.
The rumors gained traction after Abhishek was linked to actress Nimrat Kaur. Both Abhishek and Nimrat have not commented on the allegations.
The speculation started from a Reddit thread and quickly spread. It gained more attention after a viral video from the promotions of 'Dasvi'.
In the video, Abhishek was asked if he helps his daughter, Aaradhya, with her homework. Nimrat jokingly said, “I think you would distract her!” Abhishek responded by praising Aishwarya. He said, “I tried once or twice, but all the credit goes to Aishwarya. She’s an unbelievable mother.” He thanked her for her dedication to their daughter.
A source close to the Bachchan family has denied the rumors of an affair. The family is upset that Nimrat didn’t deny the rumors herself. They are reportedly planning to take legal action to find the source of the gossip.
The source also stated that Abhishek is known for being loyal to Aishwarya.
The rumors surfaced at a time when their marriage was reportedly going through a rough patch.
The Bachchan family is working to address the situation and protect their privacy.