Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumors: Family Denies Affair with Nimrat Kaur

Recent rumors suggest that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may be getting a divorce.

However, neither the Bachchan family nor the Rai family have confirmed these reports.

The rumors gained traction after Abhishek was linked to actress Nimrat Kaur. Both Abhishek and Nimrat have not commented on the allegations.

The speculation started from a Reddit thread and quickly spread. It gained more attention after a viral video from the promotions of 'Dasvi'.

In the video, Abhishek was asked if he helps his daughter, Aaradhya, with her homework. Nimrat jokingly said, “I think you would distract her!” Abhishek responded by praising Aishwarya. He said, “I tried once or twice, but all the credit goes to Aishwarya. She’s an unbelievable mother.” He thanked her for her dedication to their daughter.

A source close to the Bachchan family has denied the rumors of an affair. The family is upset that Nimrat didn’t deny the rumors herself. They are reportedly planning to take legal action to find the source of the gossip.

The source also stated that Abhishek is known for being loyal to Aishwarya.

The rumors surfaced at a time when their marriage was reportedly going through a rough patch.

The Bachchan family is working to address the situation and protect their privacy.