Abhishek Banerjee: Om Puri defied the very meaning of what it took to be a hero

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Banerjee has said his cameo appearance in the second season of Freedom at Midnight is a heartfelt tribute to late acting legend Om Puri, whom he described as someone who redefined the idea of a hero in Indian cinema.

Speaking to one of the leading news agencies, Abhishek shared his deep admiration for Om Puri and said stepping into a character once portrayed by the veteran actor was both humbling and emotional.

“I have grown up admiring one of the biggest acting legends of India, the late Om Puri sahab. He was truly a trailblazer and defied the very meaning of what it took to be a hero. When people see his filmography, one thing that stands out is that he always did roles and films, never evaluating them based on the size of the role,” Abhishek said.

In the series, Abhishek plays the role of a rioter driven by revenge after losing his pregnant wife to communal violence. His character’s journey ultimately leads him to surrender before Mahatma Gandhi. The show is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan and explores the religious and socio-political upheaval of the era.

Notably, the same character was portrayed by Om Puri in the 1982 film Gandhi, directed by Richard Attenborough and starring Ben Kingsley.

“When Nikkhil asked me to do this cameo, I wanted to make sure I showed up. That’s what I believe is the true spirit of our industry. The role is an homage to Om Puri sahab’s role from Gandhi, and just having the opportunity to step into this character was a deep honour for me,” Abhishek said.

The actor was quick to add that there could be no comparison between himself and Om Puri’s towering legacy.

“There is no comparison to Om Puri’s craft. He will always be a cinematic icon. But to step into his footsteps, even for this small cameo role, is truly an honour for me. I always believe that roles are not about their size. Sometimes it is the smallest parts that leave behind the greatest impact,” he said.

Abhishek revealed that the response to his performance in Freedom at Midnight Season 2 has been overwhelming, with messages and calls pouring in from viewers appreciating his cameo.

“I have been getting so many messages, calls and tags on social media appreciating the cameo. It feels extremely special,” he added.

The second season of Freedom at Midnight delves into the turmoil that followed Partition, capturing the chaos of communal violence, the refugee crisis, the integration of princely states and the intense political tensions among leaders of the time.

Om Puri passed away in 2017 at the age of 66 following a heart attack. In recognition of his immense contribution to world cinema, he was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.