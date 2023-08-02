Actor Vansh Luthra To Share Screen Space With Jeremy Piven In Hollywood Film ‘The Performance’

This Indian actor to feature alongside award-winning Hollywood actor Jeremy Piven in hollywood film The Performance. Actor Vansh Luthra best known for his work in the film ‘Destination Paradise’ on Disney Hotstar is set to feature in a Hollywood film The Performance starring alongside Jeremy Piven, Robert Carlyle, Maimie McCoy, Lara wolf among others which is helmed by director Shira Piven.

Speaking about his character he stated, "My character is one of the main bar owners during world war II era in Hungary. In the film, we see the troupe from the US perform for the first time at my club, where Hitler’s close man scouts them and invites them for a private show for their leader. It was quite fun to play this character, as it was very quirky, funny and in his own way mean. For this character I had to learn a hit of Hungarian for this role. Apart from that, I had to be an overly excited yet cunning person. Excited on stage and cunning behind stage."

He further adds, "When I got the role, I watched some videos of cabarets, theatres etc. from that era, which gave me a little idea of as to how the Emcees of that era portrayed themselves. Honestly, it was more fun than challenging, and when you’re having fun doing something the challenge goes away."

Sharing about the learnings he took back from Jeremy Piven he mentions,"I spoke to Jeremy during breaks and asked him some questions about the way he treats his characters and what he does during the breaks between shots. He was kind enough to spend some time with me and tell me about his method, and also gave me some tips to be fresh during long shoots.

Describing his working experience in the film he tells, "I had some fun conversations with the dancer/ actors in the film, especially Isaac. It was fun being with him in the green room. You had to be there to see what these guys were doing there on stage (I mean dancing) and it was an experience in itself to witness that. Also, I found out about Jared Grimes, oh my! What a guy and what a dancer."

The plot of the film revolves around a second-generation Jewish American dancer whose troupe is on tour in Europe and is scouted for a special performance for Adolf Hitler.