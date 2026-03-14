Adah Sharma to play quirky superhero in upcoming film ‘Super Velli’

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma is set to portray an unconventional superhero in her upcoming film ‘Super Velli’, a project that promises a humorous and chaotic take on the superhero genre.

The film, directed by Rajesh Bachchani, will feature Adah in the role of a lazy and unpredictable superhero whose actions often lead to unexpected chaos. According to the makers, the character breaks away from the traditional image of a disciplined, cape-wearing saviour and instead presents a flawed yet entertaining hero.

Speaking about the project, Adah revealed that the title of the film came after she posted a playful video on social media declaring “I’m Velli,” which led to speculation that she was out of work. Rather than clarifying the misunderstanding, she embraced the joke and announced the film title ‘Super Velli’. She quipped that if someone truly behaved like the character Velli, they would be “too lazy to correct the rumours”.

Director Rajesh Bachchani said he chose Adah for the role because of her natural talent and quirky personality, which perfectly fits the film’s unusual superhero concept. He also revealed that the script has been in development for around three years and aims to offer audiences something “new and fresh”.

The teaser hints at a protagonist who would rather nap than save the world but still ends up at the centre of bizarre and action-packed situations. The film blends satire, humour and action, presenting a superhero who is clumsy at times yet surprisingly capable when it matters.

Adah, who gained nationwide recognition for her role in The Kerala Story, has been exploring diverse roles across Hindi and South Indian cinema since her debut in the horror film 1920. Over the years, she has appeared in several projects across genres, including action, thriller and drama.

With ‘Super Velli’, the actress steps into a completely different cinematic universe, one that promises an unconventional superhero story filled with humour, satire and unpredictability. The makers believe the film will bring a refreshing twist to the genre by presenting a hero who is far from perfect but undeniably entertaining.