Adam Sandler vows to make ‘50 more movies’ before he’s ‘dead’, jokes at awards ceremony

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Adam Sandler has vowed to make “at least 50 more movies before I am dead”, adding with his trademark humour that “at least 25 of them will be good”. The actor made the light-hearted promise while accepting the Career Achievement honour at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

Taking to the stage, Sandler thanked his wife, Jackie Sandler, for standing by him through the years. “Thank you for staying with me even though no part of my body is where it used to be,” he joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

Continuing in a playful tone, Sandler said, “I don’t know how much time I have left – 60, 70 years, 80 tops, maybe 90 if I start working out and taking creatine. Regardless, I promise to everyone here tonight, I will make at least 50 more movies before I am dead – and at least 25 of them will be good.”

Before receiving the award, Sandler was introduced by his longtime friend, actor and director Henry Winkler. The ceremony celebrates the achievements of creatives over the age of 50 and aims to challenge ageism in the entertainment industry.

Beginning his speech in his familiar comedic style, Sandler gave a shout-out to “my silver hair daddies and salt-and-pepper mommas” before quipping, “The Fonz is in the house! A lot of people said to me, ‘Sandman, I think the AARP Award means that you're old now.’ To that I say, ‘It’s not because of this award, I’ve got 10 other reasons.’”

He then launched into a series of self-deprecating jokes, saying, “When I sit down, it sounds like a semi-truck driving over a family of lobsters. My tongue only has one taste bud left and everything I eat now tastes like oatmeal, except oatmeal, which tastes like Vaseline.”

Sandler also poked fun at his failing eyesight, adding, “The font on my phone is so big that my texts can be read by anyone with a window seat on a Delta flight.” He went on to joke about his high school reunion, his multicoloured toenails and his inability to stay awake while watching awards screeners.

“When I receive the Academy Awards screeners, even though I press play on 44 different movies, I can only stay awake for a combined total of eight minutes. For all of you getting the accolades, I must say I love the first 30 seconds of all of your work,” he said.

The actor, who has daughters Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 17, with Jackie, ended his speech by thanking his family. “Thank you for supporting my goofiness for all these years. I love you,” he said.

Sandler made his film debut in 1989 with the comedy Going Overboard and has since become one of Hollywood’s most popular and successful comedy stars, known for hits such as Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy and Grown Ups.