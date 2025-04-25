Adarsh Gourav’s Telugu debut takes off with Twisted Tales Pictures’ psychological thriller

BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav, best known for his riveting roles in The White Tiger, Superboys of Malegaon, and The Sky is Pink, is all set to make his much-anticipated debut in Telugu cinema. The psychological thriller, currently being filmed under the working title Production No. 1, marks a homecoming for the talented actor, whose mother tongue is Telugu.

This new venture by Twisted Tales Pictures is shaping up to be a compelling cinematic experience, promising to showcase Adarsh in a never-before-seen avatar. Known for his emotionally intense and transformative performances, the actor is expected to bring the same depth and intrigue to this genre-bending narrative.

The film is being directed by debutant Baba Sashank, an acclaimed architect now venturing into the world of cinema. With a strong visual sensibility and a story-first approach, Sashank is poised to bring a fresh voice and unique perspective to Telugu storytelling.

The project is being backed by promising young producers Jahnavi Dasari and Krishnakanth Paruchuri under the banner of Twisted Tales Pictures—a new production house dedicated to championing bold ideas and experimental narratives. With Production No. 1, the team aims to push creative boundaries and redefine genre cinema in the Telugu industry.

The shoot is currently progressing at a brisk pace, and the makers are expected to announce the release date soon. As excitement builds, audiences can look forward to a fresh, thrilling experience led by a powerhouse performer.