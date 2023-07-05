‘Adipurush’ HD version leaked online

“Adipurush,” the highly anticipated and most expensive Indian film to date, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, has recently been embroiled in a series of setbacks. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit theaters amidst great anticipation. The film, known for its grand scale and visual effects, has faced criticism for its subpar VFX, lack of authenticity, and a monotonous screenplay. Despite the initial hype, “Adipurush” struggled to make a lasting impression on viewers.



Adding to the film’s challenges, the HD version of the film has been leaked online, even before its official release on an OTT platform. This unfortunate leak has further compounded the film’s woes, as it not only undermines its theatrical performance but also diminishes the potential audience for the upcoming OTT release.

As per the sources, “Adipurush” is all set to stream on an OTT platform in July. However, with the HD version now circulating widely on the internet, it raises concerns about the level of anticipation and viewership for the OTT release. As news of the HD leak continues to spread, social media has been inundated with trolls and memes mocking Adipurush. These humorous posts further contribute to the negative perception on the film and killing the public interest towards the film.