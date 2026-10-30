Aditi Rao Hydari calls working with Pankaj Tripathi in ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ a joy, says his humour is ‘effortless & natural’

Mumbai: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Pankaj Tripathi are all set to unite for their upcoming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’.

Talking about working with Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi expressed it as a joy, saying his effortless sense of humour made their scenes lighter and more fun.

Talking about her experience of working with Pankaj, Aditi said, “Sharing the screen with Pankaj ji for the first time was truly a joy. His humour is so effortless, so natural, that it made every scene feel lighter and far more fun.”

Speaking about her character, the actress said, “It's a film that wraps romance, humour and family drama into one heartfelt package, the kind you want to watch with the people you love. I had such a lovely time with my character, discovering her quirks and the little ways she connects with everyone around her.”

Pankaj, meanwhile, said he was drawn to the film's simplicity, relatable characters and the little moments of humour that make family stories special.

“What I liked about the film is its simplicity, relatable characters and the little moments of humour that make family stories so special. It has the warmth of family, a touch of romance and the kind of fun that makes for a perfect festive watch. I had a wonderful time being part of this film and look forward to audiences enjoying this delightful ride with their loved ones,” he said.

‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ , which marks the first collaboration between Aditi and Pankaj, is scheduled to premiere on November 13.

The Sony LIV original film promises a wholesome family entertainer, bringing together romance, humour and family drama.

The film aims to offer audiences a light-hearted cinematic experience to enjoy with their loved ones during the festive season.

Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film has its story and screenplay written by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V. Sharma, while the dialogues have been penned by Brijendra Kala.

It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar, with Ali Abbas Zafar serving as the creative producer.



