Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Promise to ‘Find Each Other in Every Lifetime’

Bollywood couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. To mark the special day, Aditi shared a sweet photo series with Siddharth on her social media, capturing candid moments of their life together. She captioned her post:

“Happy 1 ——> ♾️ Addu Siddu! To finding each other in every lifetime ❤️❤ 17.9.25.”

Fans and friends were quick to flood the post with love. Choreographer‑director Farah Khan commented, “Can’t believe it’s been a year already ❤️ Love you both,” while other well‑wishers used affectionate nicknames and emojis, showing their fondness for the couple.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are believed to have first met on the sets of the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. While their on‑screen chemistry drew attention, their personal relationship was kept largely private initially. Over time, subtle public hints, shared travel photos, matching captions, friendly teasing on social media fueled speculation about a deeper bond.

After years of rumours, the couple tied the knot on September 16, 2024, in a low‑key, private ceremony. Upon their wedding announcement, Aditi had described Siddharth as her “Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars,” and Siddharth had referred to Aditi as his “Pixie Soulmates for eternity.”

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari’s most recent appearance was in Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Although that film received attention, sources indicate she has not signed any major project since. Meanwhile, she reportedly has four upcoming projects in progress.