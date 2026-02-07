Adnan Sami recalls composing ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ in just five minutes

Mumbai: Singer-composer Adnan Sami recently revisited a memorable moment from his musical journey, recalling how his iconic song Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao was composed in a matter of just five minutes.

Taking to Instagram, Sami shared a photograph of the piano on which the melody was created and revealed that the inspiration struck him unexpectedly one evening after dinner. As he casually walked past the instrument, he stopped to play a few notes, and the song’s mukda took shape almost instantly.

Describing the moment, the musician said he began fiddling with the keys when the tune suddenly came to him, allowing him to compose the mukda within minutes. According to Sami, such moments reflect the unpredictable nature of genuine creativity.

He noted that true inspiration often arrives without warning and at the most random times. Calling it a special “moment”, Sami added that the rest, as they say, is history. The album went on to become a record-breaking chart-topper, holding the number one position for nearly one-and-a-half years.

Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, featuring model and actress Aditi Govitrikar, remains one of Sami’s most popular compositions and continues to enjoy enduring popularity among music lovers.

Adnan Sami is known for performing Indian and Western music across multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. His primary instrument is the piano, and he has been credited as one of the first musicians to adapt Indian classical music and the santoor style to the piano.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Sami was previously a Canadian citizen before becoming a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016. He was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

Over the years, Sami has delivered several iconic songs, including Lift Karadey, Kabhi Nahi, Tera Chehra, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, among others.