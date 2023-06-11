Advance bookings of ‘Adipurush’ opened all over India

The highly anticipated Indian movie, “Adipurush,” is set to open in theaters worldwide this Friday in multiple Indian languages. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, and directed by Om Raut, this epic mythological tale is produced by T-Series in association with Retrophiles and will be released in 3D.

The advance bookings for the movie have opened all over India, and the pre-sales are expected to be massive. The teaser, songs, and trailer have generated a lot of excitement among fans, and it will be interesting to see what records the movie breaks with its pre-sales.

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, with Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. The movie will be released in 2D and 3D formats.

