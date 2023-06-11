Live
- Pakistan govt to wait and watch as Imran Khan gets exhausted from onslaught of cases
- Advance booking opens for 'Adipurush'
- Amit Shah Pitches for Tamil PM
- Jaishankar meets UN trade official, other dignitaries on sidelines of G20 meeting in Varanasi
- WTC Final: India's dream dies early on 5th day
- Bus owners not paid fare who brought people for Modi programme
- Simran Bala From Jammu And Kashmir Became The First Woman To Crack UPSC CAPF This Year
- Telangana governor participates in National seminar Bharateeyata - The Path to Amritkal
- Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha, Ravi lift titles at Maldives International Challenge
- Sachin Pilot targets Vasundhara Raje over corruption cases
Advance bookings of ‘Adipurush’ opened all over India
The highly anticipated Indian movie, “Adipurush,” is set to open in theaters worldwide this Friday in multiple Indian languages.
The highly anticipated Indian movie, “Adipurush,” is set to open in theaters worldwide this Friday in multiple Indian languages. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, and directed by Om Raut, this epic mythological tale is produced by T-Series in association with Retrophiles and will be released in 3D.
The advance bookings for the movie have opened all over India, and the pre-sales are expected to be massive. The teaser, songs, and trailer have generated a lot of excitement among fans, and it will be interesting to see what records the movie breaks with its pre-sales.
Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, with Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. The movie will be released in 2D and 3D formats.
