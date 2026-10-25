‘Aeroplane’ song from Suriya’s ‘Scene’ impresses

Suriyastarrer, entertainer Action Comedy film ‘Scene’ is set to hit the global theatres on November 6, 2026, as a Diwali offering. It is distributed by NVR Cinema in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The movie helmed by Jithu Madhavan, who gave us the blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Aavesham’, features Nazriya Nazim as the female lead. It also features Anand Raj, Lal, and Raj Priyan in key roles. It is produced by 2D Entertainment of Jyothika and Surya Jagaram Studios. The makers have already created interest with the quirky title track.

The makers released the second single titled ‘Aeroplane’.

The song is upbeat. They earlier released the first song titled ‘Ammo Idi Everra’, which too was well received.

Cinematography is handled by Vineeth Augustine. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam. The editing is done by Ajmal Sabu. Production design is taken care by Ashwini Kale. Jayashree Damodaran is the co-producer.