Live
- 'I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me', says Pratika Rawal on her partnerships with Mandhana
- Teachers play a key role in preventing crimes against children in the society: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Lakshmi Manchu Slams Double Standards After Being Asked About Dressing Style at 47
- Textile and apparel parks to be set up in UP in the name of Sant Kabir: CM Yogi
- Google lays off over 200 AI contractors: Report
- AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online
- Breaking News: RMC Mining (Teaching You How to Use XRP) The Fastest Way to Mine Cryptocurrency (Earn $9999 a Day)
- 'Rift' in Cong shows Rahul Gandhi's 'Sangathan Srijan' failed: MP Minister Sarang
- MLA Yennam Launches Key Development Works Across Mahabubnagar
- GST rejig a major push towards advancing India’s climate goals: Centre
After Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath receives protection from arrest in the marketing scam case
Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 16, granted actor Alok Nath an interim protection from arrest in connection with a fraud case linked...
Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 16, granted actor Alok Nath an interim protection from arrest in connection with a fraud case linked to an alleged multi-level marketing scheme in Sonipat, Haryana.
The Supreme Court has earlier given protection to actor Shreyas Talpade in the same case. The Supreme Court has also issued a notice to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the Central Government in the same case and has asked them to reply.
For the uninitiated, Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade, along with thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors, were booked under the charges on the complaint of Vipul Antil, a 37-year-old resident of Sonipat. The complainant alleged that Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. as brand ambassadors, which further lured investors into depositing their money.
The FIR was lodged on January 22 and was registered under Sections 316, 318, and 420 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for offences including cheating and criminal breach of trust.
The complaint alleged that the society that was registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act had begun operations in 2016, further offering savings schemes such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits.
It is alleged that the company projected itself as a secure financial institution and marketed its schemes, attracting thousands of investors. As per various reports, investors initially received returns by 2023, and the payouts of maturity amounts were disrupted.
The Supreme Court’s notice now seeks responses from other concerned parties and the Haryana Police. The matter will be heard on the next scheduled date, with Alok Nath continuing to receive interim protection from arrest until then. For the unversed, Alok Nath is a well-known actor and has worked in multiple films and TV serials like “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun”, “Tara”, and “Maine Pyar Kiya”.