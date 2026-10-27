‘AH’ thriller set for November 12 release

The upcoming mystery investigation thriller ‘AH’, starring Rahul Vijay and Archana Iyer in the lead roles, has already generated considerable buzz among audiences. The film’s title and first-look poster, unveiled by Adivi Sesh, received a positive response, while the glimpse titled ‘Bloody Hunger’ garnered an impressive reaction. The recently released lyrical video of the song ‘Idhena Idhena’ has also been creating a buzz on social media.

Currently in the post-production stage, the film was initially planned for a theatrical release on October 30. However, the makers, committed to delivering the best possible output without compromising on quality, have decided to release the film grandly on November 12. The concept video announcing the new release date has become a talking point on social media, further building curiosity around the film.

Produced by Kanakarao Tonangi, Abhishek K, and renowned editor Garry BH under the banners of Star Box Stories and Ripple Slide Studios, ‘AH’ is directed by Sai Bali. The film promises a gripping investigative narrative filled with mystery, suspense, emotion, and unexpected turns.

Speaking about the film, director Sai Bali said, “With everyone’s support, I believe we have delivered our best possible output. The story revolves around a girl, her disappearance, and the search that follows, with suspicion, crime, and inhumanity forming the core of the narrative. Rahul Vijay will be seen as a sincere police officer, bringing a commanding screen presence to this investigative drama. I am confident that the film, releasing on November 12, will receive a positive response from audiences.”

The producers said, “This film has been made with a distinctive concept to offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience. We believe ‘AH’ will be a milestone in Rahul Vijay’s career. The film is set for a well-planned theatrical release on November 12 and promises to thrill audiences with its mysterious and intriguing investigative storyline.”

With its dark atmosphere, emotional depth, mysterious characters, and suspense-filled investigative sequences, the promotional material suggests that ‘AH’ is set to offer audiences an engaging thriller experience. The film features Rahul Vijay, Archana Iyer, John Vijay, Sudarshan, Mirchi Kiran, Bithiri Sathi, and Dayanand Reddy in key roles.



