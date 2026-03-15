AI could make a film like ‘Bahubali’ for Just Rs 5 Lakhs: Ram Gopal Varma

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again sparked debate in the film industry with his bold remarks about the future of filmmaking and artificial intelligence. The controversial director recently claimed that a massive spectacle like Bahubali could soon be created with a budget of just ₹5 lakhs using advanced AI technology.

Varma compared this possibility with smaller films such as Balagam, stating that traditional filmmaking methods may still require crores of rupees, even for modest productions. According to him, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence will dramatically change the way films are made in the coming years.

The filmmaker believes AI-powered tools will soon allow creators to generate large-scale visuals, action sequences, and elaborate fictional worlds digitally at a fraction of current production costs. With such technology, he argues, filmmakers may no longer need massive budgets, large crews, or expensive sets to bring ambitious stories to life.

Varma’s comments have once again ignited discussions among filmmakers and industry observers about how artificial intelligence could reshape cinema. While some see AI as a revolutionary tool that could democratize filmmaking, others remain cautious about its impact on creativity and traditional production methods.

Known for his outspoken views and unconventional ideas, Ram Gopal Varma continues to challenge industry norms and provoke conversations about the future of cinema in the age of rapidly advancing technology.