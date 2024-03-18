Aishwarya Khare aces sardarji look for 'Bhagya Lakshmi': 'Wearing turban, beard wasn't easy'

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Khare has disguised as a Sardar for the new sequence of the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', and shared how shooting for hours in a turban and moustache has been difficult, but not impossible for her.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' revolves around the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti).

In the recent episodes, the viewers got to watch how some villagers are trying to destroy Lakshmi’s farm but along with Shalu (Munira Kudratri), she fights them back and saves her farm.

To help the people of her village she decides to disguise herself as a turban-clad Sardar, so that she can get them to sell their grains to a dealer at reasonable rates.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said: "I have always been keen on trying new things when it comes to portraying different characters on screen. Similarly, when I got to know about this new look, I was looking forward to it. Honestly, wearing a turban and sticking on a fake beard and moustache for long hours of the shoot wasn't very easy at first but once I got the hang of it, it was kind of fun."

"Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges, I can say this because it took me more than an hour to get ready with a turban and beard, and maintain it thoroughly during the shoot," she added.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.