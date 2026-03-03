Ajay Devgn shares iconic Golmaal 3 clip to wish fans a fun-filled Holi

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has extended festive greetings to his fans ahead of Holi 2026 by sharing a memorable clip from the popular comedy film Golmaal 3 on social media. With the festival of colours beginning across India, the actor chose to spread cheer with a humorous moment from the hit franchise rather than a traditional message.

In the shared clip, a well-loved scene from Golmaal 3, released in 2010, resonated with fans for its light-hearted and celebratory tone, fitting the spirit of Holi as people prepare to mark the occasion with colours and joy. Golmaal 3 is part of the long-running Golmaal series known for its slapstick humour and ensemble cast.

Devgn’s choice of a film clip for Holi greetings reflects a trend among Bollywood celebrities this year, as many from the industry are opting for creative and engaging ways to connect with audiences during the festival.