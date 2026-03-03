  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn shares iconic Golmaal 3 clip to wish fans a fun-filled Holi

  • Created On:  3 March 2026 12:23 PM IST
Ajay Devgn shares iconic Golmaal 3 clip to wish fans a fun-filled Holi
X

With the festival of colours beginning across India, the actor chose to spread cheer with a humorous moment from the hit franchise rather than a traditional message.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has extended festive greetings to his fans ahead of Holi 2026 by sharing a memorable clip from the popular comedy film Golmaal 3 on social media. With the festival of colours beginning across India, the actor chose to spread cheer with a humorous moment from the hit franchise rather than a traditional message.

In the shared clip, a well-loved scene from Golmaal 3, released in 2010, resonated with fans for its light-hearted and celebratory tone, fitting the spirit of Holi as people prepare to mark the occasion with colours and joy. Golmaal 3 is part of the long-running Golmaal series known for its slapstick humour and ensemble cast.

Devgn’s choice of a film clip for Holi greetings reflects a trend among Bollywood celebrities this year, as many from the industry are opting for creative and engaging ways to connect with audiences during the festival.

Tags

Bollywood star Ajay DevgnGolmaal 3HoliBollywood box office news
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Nara Lokesh Pays Tribute to GMC Balayogi on Death Anniversary

Nara Lokesh Pays Tribute to GMC Balayogi on Death Anniversary

National News

More
Share it
X