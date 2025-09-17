Ajay Devgn to PM Modi: India’s building a place for itself in the world, you’ve played a huge role in this

Mumbai: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the inspiring leader and said that the country is building a place for itself in the world and the icon has played a huge role in this.

In a video, Ajay was heard saying: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on your 75th birthday, I and my family wish you a very happy birthday.”

Recalling the first time he met PM Modi, Ajay said: “I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat. From that day till now, there is a beautiful consistency in your journey.”

“Your vision for the country, dedication in work, and your fearless leadership. India is building a place for itself in the world, and you have played a huge role in this.”

The star concluded: “Once again, happy birthday, Modiji. May you always be healthy and happy, and may you always inspire us.”

Talking about his upcoming work, Ajay’s next is ‘Dhamaal 4’, which is locked for Eid 2026 release.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra,Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The first installment titled “Dhamaal” released in 2007. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra.

Inspired by Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), it is the first installment of the Dhamaal film series. In 2011, the film spawned a sequel, under the title Double Dhamaal. A third reboot sequel, under the name Total Dhamaal was released.

The storyline of Total Dhamaal is loosely based on 2015 film Vacation and some scenes borrowed from the 2014 film Blended.