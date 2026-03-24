Akshay Kumar reveals he chose Raju over Shyam in Hera Pheri

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about the cult classic Hera Pheri, sharing that he was initially offered the role of Shyam but chose to play Raju instead.

In an interaction with one of the leading news agencies ahead of the release of his upcoming film *Bhoot Bangla*, Akshay Kumar, along with filmmaker Priyadarshan, spoke about their long-standing collaboration and the journey that began with Hera Pheri.

Recalling the casting process, Priyadarshan said that the role of Shyam—eventually played by Suniel Shetty—was originally offered to Akshay. The filmmaker noted that the character was designed as a conventional lead with a romantic angle.

Akshay, however, had a different perspective. He shared that he deliberately chose to step away from the typical hero role and instead opted to play Raju, a quirky and money-minded character that stood out for its comic timing and unpredictability.

Priyadarshan added that Akshay insisted on taking up the unconventional role, even suggesting that Suniel Shetty be cast as the lead instead. The actor further mentioned that he was keen on experimenting with a character unlike his previous roles.

Explaining his decision, Akshay said he had mostly portrayed action-oriented or straightforward characters in films like Dhadkan and Ek Rishta: The Bond of Love, and wanted to try something more mischievous and layered. He found Raju’s obsession with money and eccentric personality particularly appealing and requested the director to let him take on the role.

Hera Pheri went on to become a massive success, marking the beginning of a successful collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The film later spawned a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, which also received widespread popularity.

The revelation has once again highlighted how Akshay’s decision to take a creative risk contributed to shaping one of Bollywood’s most iconic comedic characters.