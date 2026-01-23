Akshay Kumar teases Farah Khan over her ‘celebrity cooking vlogs’, says Sajid Khan has a ‘rich sister’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently highlighted filmmaker Farah Khan being rich especially with her current vlogs and social media content that has been going viral over internet.

During the grand premiere episode of Sony Entertainment Television latest offering, Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar was seen teasing director Sajid Khan, who arrived on a wheelchair and jokingly revealed his massive hospital bill. Sajid quipped that his expenses have crossed ₹18 lakhs plus GST, and Akshay without missing the chance to pull his leg, said, “I want you to earn at least ₹20 lakhs today to pay off your bills.

”Playing along, Sajid added, “If I don’t earn today, there will be a problem. The hospital is waiting for me outside Film City. I have come here without paying the bill.”

That’s when the banter took a hilarious turn. Akshay along with Riteish Deshmukh roped in Farah Khan, with them jokingly saying that Sajid has nothing to worry especially about money, because his sister is earning loads of money through her social media gigs.

“I know you have a sister who earns a lot of money.” Referring to Farah’s vlogs and celebrity cooking sessions in them, Akshay said, “She is cooking food in people's houses. She is cooking food. She is cooking food and people's minds too.”

The light-hearted jibe left Sajid laughing

Farah reacting to tuis shared the promo on her social media account and said, “I just have one word for you all - Kameeanon!!!”

Talking about the fun game show, Wheel of Fortune, it is hosted by Akshay Kumar, and premieres on 27th January.