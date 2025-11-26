Akshay Oberoi Joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand’s Big Film King
Akshay Oberoi confirms his role in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand.
Akshay Oberoi has confirmed that he will act in King, the upcoming film starring Shah Rukh Khan.
The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Suhana Khan.
A Big Bollywood Project
The film is already getting a lot of attention.
Fans are excited to see Shah Rukh and Suhana together.
Akshay’s Third Project With Siddharth Anand
This is Akshay’s third project with Siddharth Anand.
They earlier worked on Fighter and the series Flesh.
Akshay’s Rising Career
Akshay is known for choosing strong and varied roles.
He works in both commercial films and artistic films.
King Expected to Be a Major Release
With its star cast and big scale, King is expected to be one of the major film releases of the year.
