Alaya F dismisses plastic surgery rumours, says ‘It’s Just Different Lighting’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alaya F has firmly shut down ongoing speculation about undergoing cosmetic procedures, clarifying that her changing appearance in photographs is merely due to lighting and angles rather than surgery.

Addressing rumours about a possible nose job and lip fillers, the actress categorically denied having gone under the knife. She explained that differences in her facial features across images are often the result of varied lighting conditions, camera angles, and styling choices, which can significantly alter how a person appears on screen.

Alaya emphasised that such assumptions are common in the age of social media, where heavily edited pictures and filters frequently lead to misconceptions about physical appearance. She pointed out that even minor changes in makeup or lighting can create the illusion of altered features, fuelling unnecessary speculation.

The actress also expressed frustration over the constant scrutiny faced by public figures, particularly women, regarding their looks. She noted that such rumours not only misrepresent reality but also contribute to unrealistic beauty standards.

This is not the first time Alaya has addressed conversations around cosmetic surgery. In the past, she had admitted to briefly considering it but ultimately chose not to pursue any procedures, stating she prefers to embrace her natural features.

With her latest clarification, Alaya aims to put an end to the rumours and encourage a more realistic understanding of how visual presentation can be influenced by external factors rather than surgical enhancements.