Alia balances motherhood and stardom with honesty and style

Actress Alia Bhatt is once again making headlines, not just for her professional achievements but also for her candid reflections on motherhood. During a recent event in Chennai, she caught attention after seeking parenting advice from spiritual leader Sadhguru. Speaking about her daughter Raha Kapoor, Alia questioned whether excessive worry affects parenting. In response, Sadhguru remarked that “a worried parent is not a good parent,” a statement that quickly went viral. Alia acknowledged the reality of the situation, admitting that it is difficult for parents to completely avoid worry, making the conversation widely relatable.

Parallel to this, Alia is also turning heads as the cover star of Femina’s April issue. The actress showcases her versatile fashion sense, effortlessly transitioning between a relaxed casual look with a cap and jacket and a bold, fitted outfit paired with denims. Her confident presence and natural expressions further reinforce her status as a modern style icon.

In the cover feature, Alia opened up about her evolving perspective on life and success. She emphasized the importance of gratitude, noting that even small moments can bring peace and fulfillment. Reflecting on motherhood, she shared how it has reshaped her priorities, encouraging her to focus more on meaningful experiences rather than sheer volume of work.

Alia also highlighted that success, for her, is no longer just about professional milestones but about navigating challenges with self-love and resilience. Her grounded outlook and openness continue to resonate with audiences, presenting a balanced blend of stardom and personal growth.