Alia Bhatt Duped of Rs 77 Lakh; Ex-Staff Member Taken Into Custody

Alia Bhatt ex assistant arrested for cheating actor of Rs 77 lakh. Vedika Prakash Shetty (32), is accused of financial irregularities involving ₹76.9 lakh which is alleged to have impacted both Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd as well as Ms Bhatt’s personal account.

Alia Bhatt cheating case, the police have said, was done between May 2022 and August 2024. It came to light after Alia Bhatt’s mother, actor-director Soni Razdan, filed a complaint with Juhu police on January 23. Alia Bhatt assistant fraud case was registered under sections of criminal breach of trust and cheating in connection with Alia Bhatt’s assistant and the police have issued a lookout notice for Vedika Shetty.

According to police sources, Vedika Shetty was working as Ms. Bhatt’s personal assistant from 2021 till 2024. During her employment with the actor, she dealt with Ms Bhatt’s financial documents, payments and also planned her schedule.

The Alia Bhatt latest controversy has found that Vedika Shetty used professional paraphernalia to make these fake bills look authentic. After Ms Bhatt signed them, the amounts were transferred to the account of a friend who would then reverse the money in Vedika Shetty’s account.

After Ms Razdan filed the police complaint, Vedika Shetty was on the run, sources said, and was constantly shifting her location. She was traced to Rajasthan, then to Karnataka, then Pune and then Bengaluru. Acting on the complaint, Juhu police searched and arrested her from Bengaluru and brought her to Mumbai after transit remand.

