Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

All set for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concert

All set for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concert
Highlights

The audio album of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a smashing success and the makers of the film are organizing a musical night on January 6th...

The audio album of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a smashing success and the makers of the film are organizing a musical night on January 6th to enthrall music lovers.

The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which Thaman will be playing live music.

The makers added, "The audio album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was scored by Thaman is a huge hit. We are entering 2020 with a blockbuster album and we would like to enthrall the audience by holding a musical concert on January 6th at Yousufguda police grounds." The event will kick-off at 6 PM.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is gearing up for its release on January 12th and promotions are in full swing for the family entertainer, which is being directed by Trivikram. The musical concert is expected to boost the buzz around the film further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon3 Jan 2020 5:09 AM GMT

President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
Was 2019 an
Was 2019 an 'annus horribilis' for India's children?
Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments


Top