All set for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concert

The audio album of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a smashing success and the makers of the film are organizing a musical night on January 6th to enthrall music lovers.

The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which Thaman will be playing live music.

The makers added, "The audio album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was scored by Thaman is a huge hit. We are entering 2020 with a blockbuster album and we would like to enthrall the audience by holding a musical concert on January 6th at Yousufguda police grounds." The event will kick-off at 6 PM.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is gearing up for its release on January 12th and promotions are in full swing for the family entertainer, which is being directed by Trivikram. The musical concert is expected to boost the buzz around the film further.