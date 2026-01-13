Allu Arjun arrives in Tokyo ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ Japan release, ignites global buzz

Hyderabad: Tokyo has rolled out the red carpet for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun as he arrived in the Japanese capital ahead of the much-anticipated release of Pushpa: The Rule in the country. The action-packed sequel is set to hit Japanese theatres on January 16, 2026, marking another major milestone in the film’s international journey.

The ‘Stylish Star’ shared his excitement with fans by posting a picturesque postcard from Tokyo on his official Instagram handle. Featuring the city’s dazzling skyline with the word “Tokyo” emblazoned across it, the image quickly caught the attention of netizens, signalling the beginning of Pushpa 2 promotions in Japan.

Adding to the excitement, Geek Pictures India, the Japanese distributors of the film, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the grand arrival of Pushpa Raj on Japanese shores. “Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo. Indian Cinema’s Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas,” the post read, accompanied by hashtags #Pushpa2inJapan, #Pushpa2TheRule, #PushpaKunrin and #WildFirePushpa.

The buzz was further amplified when Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of the franchise, shared the Japanese trailer of the film on her social media. Welcoming Japanese audiences, she wrote, “Konnichiwa, Japan!! And the wildfire is officially going global… Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026… Are you ready??” Her post drew massive engagement from fans across countries, highlighting the film’s growing international appeal.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also took a moment to celebrate director Sukumar on his birthday, calling it a day that changed his life forever. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photograph from the sets of Pushpa, the actor penned an emotional note on Instagram, saying, “Happy Birthday, @aryasukku darling. It’s a special day for me… more than for you… because this day changed my life. No amount of wishes can convey the joy of having you in my life. Puttinandhuku thanks!!!”

The Pushpa franchise has emerged as one of Indian cinema’s biggest commercial successes, with the first part gaining cult status across India and overseas. The sequel, *Pushpa: The Rule*, continues the gripping journey of Pushpa Raj, portrayed by Allu Arjun — a man who rises from hardship to command power in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. As he consolidates his empire, Pushpa faces mounting threats from rival gangs and relentless law enforcement, leading to intense confrontations and high-octane drama.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, the film promises a powerful blend of action, emotion and mass appeal. With its Japan release, Pushpa 2 is set to expand its global footprint, reinforcing the growing influence of Indian cinema on international audiences.

As Allu Arjun begins promotions in Tokyo, fans eagerly await to see how the ‘wildfire’ of Pushpa Raj will be received by Japanese moviegoers.