Allu Arjun Resumes Shoot for Atlee’s Mega Sci-Fi Film AA22xA6, Deepika Padukone to Join in November

Icon Star Allu Arjun is back on the sets of his much-awaited sci-fi action spectacle AA22xA6. The actor resumed shooting in Mumbai just days after the demise of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam on August 30, reflecting both his resilience and his deep commitment to the project. The current schedule, is reported to be of 30 days, is focused on pivotal sequences that highlight his character arc, and Allu Arjun will continue filming at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri for the same.

The excitement around the film has only intensified with the confirmation that Deepika Padukone will join the shoot in November. According to reports, her role is designed to be action-heavy, with several high-octane sequences being choreographed by international stunt experts across Indian and overseas locations. This marks her maiden collaboration with Allu Arjun, and fans are eager to witness their on-screen chemistry.

Directed by Atlee, who previously delivered the blockbuster Jawan, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures on an unprecedented scale, with its budget estimated between ₹600–800 crore.

Along with the Icon Star and Deepika, the ensemble cast adds further weight to the project, featuring, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and veteran actress Ramya Krishnan. With such a star-studded line-up, AA22xA6 is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza.

Adding to the buzz, Allu Arjun recently shot for a song sequence in Mumbai, where his electrifying dance moves reportedly left the crew in awe. Known for his unmatched grace and energy on the dance floor, the actor’s performance is expected to be a major highlight in the film.

The journey of AA22xA6 began on June 12, 2025, with a traditional puja ceremony in Mumbai before principal photography commenced. Atlee has mapped out a 210-day shooting schedule, while Deepika has committed to nearly 100 days for her portions alone, underlining the scale of her role in the narrative.

With a tentative release aimed for late 2027, AA22xA6 is being designed not just as a regional or national release but as an international cinematic event. Combining cutting-edge VFX, intense action sequences, and the star power of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film is being positioned as one of the biggest sci-fi spectacles to emerge from India.